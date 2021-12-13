Mark Twain’s quip, “Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason" is an emphatic warning that politicians often fail to deliver on their promises and must therefore be discarded often. They degenerate into dishonest self-seeking manipulators, are corrupted by power, collude with the rich and powerful to maximize their electoral prospects and in the process amnesia sets in on promises. The big question of public life therefore is whether these self-proclaimed do-gooders do any good. We examine this relationship.

Our analysis is based on the India Human Development Survey (IHDS), 2015. It contains two cross-sections of a large sample of households in 2005 and 2012. It has two unique features: It’s the only all-India panel survey to date; besides, it asks questions on subjective well-being (SWB) and trust in political institutions, the state government, judiciary, police and politicians. SWB is defined as the degree to which an individual judges the overall quality of his/her own life-as-a-whole favourably. SWB is measured as perceived economic well-being of a household, specifically whether it is better off, just the same or worse off between 2004-05 and 2011-12. Trust is measured in ordinal levels of confidence: a great deal of confidence, only some confidence and hardly any confidence. Other variables of interest are demographic, socio-economic, exposure to mass-media, and social networks.

The SWB measurement has been controversial. Some are sceptical but not dismissive, while others support self-reported measures of well-being as they capture aspects of welfare beyond real income, which is what economists typically use as a proxy for utility. Our measure is somewhat narrow, as it focuses on change in perceived economic well-being between 2005 and 2012.

Trust is based on perceptions and its measurement is difficult. As it represents a positive view of government, we must go by surveys asking respondents whether they trust (or have confidence in) government, leadership, and/or specific institutions, such as local authorities and the justice system. A striking finding is that of all political institutions (eg: state government, judiciary, police and the political class), the latter is the only one that is negatively associated with SWB. In other words, politicians do more harm than good to well-being. The reasons include pervasive lack of trust in them due to their criminal record, corruption and collusion with the rich and powerful, and unfulfilled promises. These also explain why the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was not re-elected in 2014. Those living in urban areas and slums lacked confidence in the UPA, relative to rural residents. Also, those with higher levels of education, presumed to be less easily swayed by political rhetoric, were highly sceptical.

However, unlike during the National Democratic Alliance regime, social harmony prevailed under the UPA, which was positively associated with SWB. Muslims, Christians and Others reported high SWBs relative to Hindus. Lower castes showed a contrast: while Dalits displayed a negative association, Adivasis reported a positive association with SWB, relative to Other Backward Classes (OBCs). It is not obvious why Dalits reported lower SWB, unless affirmative-action policies raised their expectations beyond what could be delivered.

Mass media is robustly associated with SWB—positively with regular listening to radio by men, and negatively with women; positively with regular reading of newspapers by both men and women; and positively with regular TV watching by men.

Many changes have since occurred under the NDA that may imperil democracy and impact well-being negatively. Freedom of speech has suffered, as critiques of controversial government policies frequently get condemned and in extreme cases even result in imprisonment. However, hate speech against religious minorities tends to be aired with impunity, even as Muslim and Christian places of worship are sometimes desecrated by goons of militant politicians.

There are signs that corruption flourishes and crony capitalism has hit a new high. A string of reports published by Transparency International illustrate high levels of corruption under the present regime. A global report in 2019 ranked India No. 78 on corruption out of 175 countries. While this was a slight improvement over the previous year’s rank, it was still worse than the 2015 position held by the country.

Criminality among the politicians has risen sharply in the last decade. According to the Association for Democratic Reform (ADR), of the 543 winners in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, 162 (or 30%) had declared criminal cases against them, with 76 (14%) having serious criminal cases against them. The share of members of Parliament with criminal and serious criminal cases rose to 43% and 29%, respectively, of the 539 winners in the 2019 general elections. Another calculation shows that politicians with a criminal record are three times more likely than those without one to win an election.

The relentless pursuit of Hindutva as an ideology has played a role in where India has reached. It has not only alienated minorities and Dalits, but observably also resulted in unprovoked brutality against them. The treatment of farm protestors was worrisome too. All of this has generated a crisis of social harmony in India, with identity-based divergences apparent in the well-being of citizens.

To conclude, politicians did little good under the UPA and are likely to do much less under the present NDA regime.

Vani S. Kulkarni & Raghav Gaiha are, respectively, associated with department of sociology, University of Pennsylvania; and research associate, Population Aging Research Centre, University of Pennsylvania, USA

