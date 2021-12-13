A question of well-being: Do politicians do us any good?

Trust is based on perceptions and its measurement is difficult. As it represents a positive view of government, we must go by surveys asking respondents whether they trust (or have confidence in) government, leadership, and/or specific institutions, such as local authorities and the justice system. A striking finding is that of all political institutions (eg: state government, judiciary, police and the political class), the latter is the only one that is negatively associated with SWB. In other words, politicians do more harm than good to well-being. The reasons include pervasive lack of trust in them due to their criminal record, corruption and collusion with the rich and powerful, and unfulfilled promises. These also explain why the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was not re-elected in 2014. Those living in urban areas and slums lacked confidence in the UPA, relative to rural residents. Also, those with higher levels of education, presumed to be less easily swayed by political rhetoric, were highly sceptical.