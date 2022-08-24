A rain dampener for kharif crops this monsoon poses price risks4 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 10:36 PM IST
An uneven distribution of rainfall has left several key rice-producing states parched even as others had to battle excess water
The patchy progress of the southwest monsoon this year has cast a long shadow on India’s kharif crop produce, particularly of rice, which is an important constituent of the government’s food distribution programmes. The threat comes right after wheat production in the rabi season took a hit from heatwaves and at a time when global rice supplies are at risk in major foodgrain exporting countries.