A rain dampener for kharif crops this monsoon poses price risks

To be sure, despite some reduction in the central pool of rice stock, it remains comfortably above the buffer norms. Against a requirement of 13.54 million tonnes as on 1 July, the Food Corporation of India had rice stock of 31.71 million tonnes. But due to lower acreage and subsequently lower production, this gap is expected to narrow going ahead. Whether the situation becomes bad enough to lead to curb in rice exports remains to be seen.