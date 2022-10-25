A rate-and-rupee strategy could restore India’s external balances

Tricky times. On the one hand, India’s foreign exchange reserves remain elevated at $533 billion—a respectable 8.6 months of goods import cover—even after a fall of about $100 billion since the start of the year. On the other hand, both the trade and current account deficits have widened sharply, pointing towards a balance-of- payments deficit which could linger for the foreseeable future. After remaining relatively stable for a couple of months, the rupee has weakened 4.5% against the US dollar since early September. What explains the growing imbalances? And is the economy taking the right remedial steps?

