A rate hike and the likelihood of India’s economy slowing down

The important question to ask is whether this will help slow down the economy or not. Also whether rate hike will help slow down growth in credit, because this is the route taken by the policy transmission mechanism. The accompanying table offers data on policy rate actions over the past decade or so, along with growth in credit. There are evident leads and lags in all such exercises that are hard to analyse because it’s always a challenge to separate the effects of extraneous developments from those of monetary policy. But the table does throw up some interesting results. In the decade ending 2009-10, growth in bank credit had averaged 22.4% per annum, indicative of a boom. Subsequently, there has been a distinct slowdown in credit growth, partly due to India’s rather uneven overall growth performance. In the 15 years selected here, there were three years when the repo rate was kept unchanged. There were five cases of the repo rate being raised, and the last one after 2013-14 was in 2018-19. Seven fiscal years saw the rate lowered. The distribution is quite even, with a tilt towards RBI’s so-called ‘accommodative stance’, which is interpreted widely as a disposition not to raise rates. Therefore, from the point of view of industry, there has been a proclivity towards lower credit costs for business.