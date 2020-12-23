A real big-bang budget is one that sets the tone for a decade ahead

A corporate battle has taken shape in the automobile sector, with Tata Motors Ltd’s Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unit ranged against Volkswagen AG (VW). A patent infringement complaint filed by JLR in November against the German carmaker resulted earlier this week in the US International Trade Commission (ITC) opening a probe of the allegations. This places the two automakers, which compete head-on in numerous markets across the world, at opposite ends of a legal wrangle over a technology that aids off-road vehicle performance. The outcome could affect the state of play in the arena of upper-end sport-utility vehicles (SUVs). But this case also serves us a timely reminder of the increasing role that innovation will play in various markets—some of which are already geared for rapid disruption and high levels of flux—and thus of the business need for exclusive breakthroughs to gain an edge over competitors.

At the centre of the current dispute in the US is JLR’s Terrain Response system, a technology it claims to have developed (and patented) but has allegedly been used by VW for some of its own vehicles in violation of JLR’s right to the intellectual property it constitutes. This system was designed to reconfigure a vehicle’s dynamics and electronics in real-time so as to optimize how it performs on varied surfaces, such as trails laden with snow, mud or rocks. JLR has sought a halt of imports to the US of many marquee products of the VW group that it says infringe its patent, including the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne and Audi’s top-of-the-line SUVs like its Q8 and Q7 (apart from its e-tron vehicles). The German company has flatly denied the charges. Given VW’s record of bending rules to suit itself, with its emission-masking scandal half a decade ago still to fade from memory, America’s ITC should be commended for going ahead with an investigation. But no judgement can be made on VW’s guilt or innocence until neutral experts examine the inner workings of those SUVs for any evidence of technology theft. With SUVs all the rage among well-off motorists, even sports car marques like Porsche and Lamborghini have moved fast to satisfy off-road demand, and the VW Group has devoted significant research and development (R&D) funds to that game.

While it is important for all companies to defend their intellectual property, they must focus far more intently on creating more of it. As climate exigencies kick in harder and digital innovations suffuse the contraptions we use to get around, our enablers of personal mobility are set to evolve dramatically. Large resources are being put into the development of electric vehicles (EVs) to chase down Tesla’s lead. Apple, for example, reportedly expects better battery technology to give it an edge in the EV market, though its big aim is to revolutionize mobility by using artificial intelligence and other sophisticated web-linked software systems for a self-driving car due out by 2024. Who must bear the liability for accidents involving autonomous cars is an issue yet to be resolved, but companies that already have such knowhow seem far better placed to dominate the future. Not to be left behind, Indian firms have deployed some of their R&D budgets for EVs, too. Yet, all R&D projects would need acceleration, backed by bigger chunks of investment, if we are to keep ourselves from falling behind the global curve of market evolution. This applies not just to Indian carmakers, but all domestic manufacturers.

