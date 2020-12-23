A real big-bang budget is one that sets the tone for a decade ahead

At the centre of the current dispute in the US is JLR’s Terrain Response system, a technology it claims to have developed (and patented) but has allegedly been used by VW for some of its own vehicles in violation of JLR’s right to the intellectual property it constitutes. This system was designed to reconfigure a vehicle’s dynamics and electronics in real-time so as to optimize how it performs on varied surfaces, such as trails laden with snow, mud or rocks. JLR has sought a halt of imports to the US of many marquee products of the VW group that it says infringe its patent, including the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne and Audi’s top-of-the-line SUVs like its Q8 and Q7 (apart from its e-tron vehicles). The German company has flatly denied the charges. Given VW’s record of bending rules to suit itself, with its emission-masking scandal half a decade ago still to fade from memory, America’s ITC should be commended for going ahead with an investigation. But no judgement can be made on VW’s guilt or innocence until neutral experts examine the inner workings of those SUVs for any evidence of technology theft. With SUVs all the rage among well-off motorists, even sports car marques like Porsche and Lamborghini have moved fast to satisfy off-road demand, and the VW Group has devoted significant research and development (R&D) funds to that game.