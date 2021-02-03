A reassuring budget focused on growth, investment and jobs

The finance minister had announced the National Research Foundation (NRF) in July 2019 and in her budget speech said its outlay will be ₹50,000 crore over five years. While this is a very welcome development and will strengthen the research and innovation ecosystem in the country, I am a bit disappointed that the private sector did not receive any kind of research and development (R&D)-related incentives. I believe the private sector has a very important role to play in research and innovation in India.