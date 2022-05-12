A recession won't be as scary as it sounds

Not this time. Inventories are already low, and so is investment. The tight labor market isn’t coming from over-investment or a build-up of inventories. Unlike in 2008, household balance sheets are in good shape. People are not over-levered, and many more have savings. One big reason the 2008 recession was so bad was that households started out overextended. It took years for their balance sheets to recover and for consumers to start spending again. Now state and local governments still have pandemic money and can keep spending if a recession arrives. A mild recession might see some increase in unemployment, but not a lot. It may not even be enough to qualify as a recession if GDP growth slows without crossing over into a contraction.