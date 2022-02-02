A recipe to deepen the distress in rural economy

As if the shocks in agriculture were not enough, this budget has also dealt a severe blow to the non-agricultural sector of the rural economy. at a time when agriculture is no longer absorbing workers and the non-agricultural sector has seen disruptions, the rural non-farm economy acted as a refuge for a majority of wage workers. Majority of these found employment in the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) which acted as saviour despite wages being lower than market wages. This was also acknowledged by the economic survey of this year. Surprisingly, the budget of NREGS has been reduced from ₹98,000 crores last year to ₹73,000 crores for this year. Incidentally, this is also lower than the actual expenditure of ₹1.11 trillion for 2020-21. This has happened despite wages rising in the last two years. The fate of other schemes of the ministry of rural development is no better with most witnessing either the same allocation as last year or a marginal decline. The net result is a 12% decline in the budget of rural development at a time when distress in the rural economy is at its highest. With likely withdrawal of additional allocation of food as part of the National Food Security Act from next financial year and rising retail inflation, the rural economy has to deal with the double whammy of declining incomes and rising cost of essentials.

