A red-green Zomato crew split could’ve driven a wedge in society
Summary
- Zomato has thankfully rolled back its plan to have a distinct attire for delivery partners carrying ‘pure veg’ food. Colour profiling could have deepened an unfortunate social division in India.
Food packaging usually has either a green or red marker to identify its contents as vegetarian or otherwise. This helps those who are sensitive about what they eat ensure they don’t end up consuming anything taboo by accident. So, a vegetarian person can instantly identify a box that may have non-veg food even without opening it. These colour codes are well established in India and food-delivery services use such labels too. That’s great. Our dietary preferences are a matter of individual choice, after all, and it makes sense for marketers to ease how we exercise our will. Yet, if we extend the logic of colour codes to drape delivery agents and their cargo in either green or red, we could face a profiling problem that may defeat the very idea of free choice. Food-delivery major Zomato found this out the hard way. On Wednesday, CEO Deepinder Goyal reversed a decision to segregate its delivery crew on the basis of what food they deliver. Like before, all its agents will be dressed in red.