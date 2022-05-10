A regulatory overload could weaken our cyber security

Questions have been raised as to whether the MeitY has the legislative competence to issue directions to cover such a broad swathe of subjects. Classifying all “suspicious activity" relating to drones, blockchain and artificial intelligence as cyber security incidents, regardless of their likely consequences, does seems excessive. But even if we set that aside for a moment, what escapes me is how mandating such broad and all-encompassing reporting requirements will help CERT-In better perform its statutory functions. Surely, an organization tasked with assisting users as they deal with cyber incidents should focus its resources on addressing serious incidents that are likely to have an impact on the largest number of users. Instead, CERT-In seems to be encouraging companies to bury it under such a monstrous pile of cyber-incident reports, that it will simply be incapable of filtering out the signal from the noise.

