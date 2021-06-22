A regulatory straitjacket could stifle e-commerce

As a legacy of old curbs on foreign ownership, our e-com majors have had to operate as market platforms rather than online retailers. In 2018, the Centre sought to enforce this distinction by divesting foreign operators of inventory control; they were directed to give up ownership links with suppliers and thereby also the efficiency and quality checks of a captive supply chain. The latest proposals, which apply to all players, would reduce the strategic leeway and operational agency of such platforms even further, reducing them to service providers for others to hawk their wares. The proposed rule-book looks like a manual for micro-management. E-com firms must appoint resident officers to address grievances and monitor rule-compliance, and then be ready to share information sought by authorities within 72 hours. Among other things, for the sake of “free and fair competition", they must label all wares on their websites by country-of-origin, offer local alternatives, keep search results unbiased, not sell anything to anyone registered as a ‘seller’ with them, not conduct deep-discount flash sales of cherry-picked products, and not aid associated enterprises with any helpful data gleaned by their algorithms. As another measure to assure small enterprises an even field, they must also ensure that their logistical systems support all sellers in the same category equally. Some of these sound too vague and subjective to adopt. Even if clear criteria are specified for their adoption and they actually serve to curtail brand favouritism, thus fulfilling a wish-list of sundry traders chafing over being left out of the country’s online sales boom, they would leave e-com majors with too little autonomy to devise strategies of service differentiation for a competitive edge.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}