A remittances crisis facing South Asia

Provide fiscal and monetary incentives: Governments in the region are actively rolling out economic stimulus measures to cushion their economies from the impact of covid-19. They may consider providing 3%-5% cashback on certain corridors (e.g. high-volume corridors such as Middle East to South Asia) to waive transaction costs. For example, for every $200 sent through a banking channel, $6-10 can be reimbursed in the bank account of the migrant/diaspora family member. Bangladesh, with its 2% cashback, is a recent example. This will ensure that remittances flow through the formal banking channel, leading to higher volumes for the operators and help to increase the foreign exchange reserve for countries. It also allows for the banking channels to be utilized for cross-selling opportunities.