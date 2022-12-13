A resource crunch need not hurt our soft power

It goes without saying that as India enlarges its footprint of influence, especially after assuming presidency of the G20, we need a renewed focus on deploying our vast reservoir of soft-power assets; this remains a big but under-used strength. The shortage of funds is a direct consequence of our developmental priorities intersecting with budgetary dilemmas and no immediate fixes in apparent sight. Two options spring up as alternatives. One, our record of having built liberal democratic institutions and traditions, after shaking off the colonial yoke, is a template that finds much resonance in many regions and countries. As the world’s largest democracy, Indian soft power should not remain limited to sharing only election best-practices, but must extend to the intricate framework of democratic institutions which counter-balance executive over-reach. The other way to overcome a shortage of money and minds on the job is to examine how the private sector can be marshalled to fill some of the gaps left by official agencies. Bollywood already does its bit, but perhaps India Inc can also be roped in to partner the government in sharing India’s inexhaustible talent pool with the rest of the world and winning people over.

