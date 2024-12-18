A revival of the Xi-Trump ‘bromance’ could keep China-US relations from getting too frosty
Summary
- Trump’s tariff threats are aimed principally at China and how his administration will deal with Beijing is the big question. Cordiality between the two leaders could be a saving grace of sorts in preserving ties.
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump’s bromance could be rekindled in 2025, if both sides play their cards right. This is positive and would help create the right environment for an improvement in ties between the two superpowers, but timing and tone are everything. The rivals will need to give and take to prevent the relationship from getting worse.