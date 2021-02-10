A risky path ahead for Indian retail investors

At first glance, the near doubling in less than a year of investor wealth held as Indian shares would present a picture of rock-solid confidence in our stock markets. But sharp-angled graphs of the BSE Sensex ’s rise past its 50,000 mark look out of whack with data published by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. It shows that equity mutual funds (MFs) saw net outflows of over ₹9,250 crore in January, marking the seventh straight month of investors pulling out money. Though this is less than the recent withdrawal peak of ₹12,917 crore in November, and also lower than December’s ₹10,147 crore, it is more than thrice the monthly average from last July to October. The bulk of last month’s outflows— ₹5,934 crore—were from ‘flexi-cap ’ MFs, amid uncertainty over the market regulator’s 31 January deadline for multi-cap funds to either meet its new allocation rules or rebrand themselves. Yet, the big trend is clear: households are turning away from MFs. In 2019-20, they had net inflows of nearly ₹83,788 crore, debt funds included. This fiscal year, they are down about ₹30,547 crore so far, almost 1.2% of their overall assets under management.

At the height of India’s job-loss scare brought on by the covid crisis, distress redemptions seemed to be taking place. Now, the ongoing bull run in equities may have something to do with it. One reason for equity funds being liquidated could be the temptation to capitalize on the current boom by cashing out. Thanks to an inrush from abroad of cheaply available money, itself an outcome of ultra-loose monetary policies in advanced economies, Indian stocks have soared even though our real economy is yet to pick up well enough to justify such high prices. Stretched valuations also tend to stretch nerves, and prudent investors might well have opted to go down the risk-return scale by shifting from equity to debt. Not that debt funds have gained all that much. Their appeal was battered by last year’s Franklin Templeton blowout that saw it shut down six of its debt schemes. January saw a net ₹33,409 crore leave debt MFs. Liquid funds lost hugely, though this was chiefly because of year-end encashments by companies that park funds in these. Overall, debt funds held up better than equity and have been net positive in 2020-21.

The risk awareness of retail investors may not be as high as our debt-shift hypothesis may suggest. Popular interest in direct trading saw a spike soon after bulls took directional control of our markets. According to the records of our market regulator, close to 6.3 million new demat accounts were opened in the first half of 2020-21, taking the count to roughly 44.5 million. This is reckoned to have exceeded 50 million now. Sure, not all of these are active, but there has clearly been an upsurge in the buying and selling of specific shares by first-timers. This can partly be explained by rising ambitions, stirred by grand tales of money being made hand over fist by punters sitting at home. It is possible that sizeable volumes of equity MF outflows are going into this risky activity. If so, rookie traders should watch out. Asset inflation has been in evidence across the world, and India is no exception. Should our bourses get rocked by a sudden reversal of capital flows, or a stream of bad news, they might regret their adventurism. All said, they’d be better off looking for safe options, like dull government bonds, to invest their money until share prices look reasonable again.

