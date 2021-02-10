A risky path ahead for Indian retail investors

The risk awareness of retail investors may not be as high as our debt-shift hypothesis may suggest. Popular interest in direct trading saw a spike soon after bulls took directional control of our markets. According to the records of our market regulator, close to 6.3 million new demat accounts were opened in the first half of 2020-21, taking the count to roughly 44.5 million. This is reckoned to have exceeded 50 million now. Sure, not all of these are active, but there has clearly been an upsurge in the buying and selling of specific shares by first-timers. This can partly be explained by rising ambitions, stirred by grand tales of money being made hand over fist by punters sitting at home. It is possible that sizeable volumes of equity MF outflows are going into this risky activity. If so, rookie traders should watch out. Asset inflation has been in evidence across the world, and India is no exception. Should our bourses get rocked by a sudden reversal of capital flows, or a stream of bad news, they might regret their adventurism. All said, they’d be better off looking for safe options, like dull government bonds, to invest their money until share prices look reasonable again.