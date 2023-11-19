A ritualistic risk dance begins as the political stakes start to rise

The Indian central bank has increased the risk weightage for personal loans—outstanding as well as new loans—advanced by banks and NBFCs. Consequently, lenders will now need additional capital if they want to keep pushing the consumer credit pedal, or will have to reduce their exposure over time. Interestingly, the higher risk weightage applies only to general purpose consumer credit and not to loans with specific end-uses, such as loans for housing, car purchases, educational purposes or loans taken against bullion or jewellery. In NBFCs, microfinance or self-help group loans have also been excluded. Even bank loans to NBFCs face an increase in risk weightage, making NBFC on-lending to retail customers more expensive. In short, all unsecured lending to individuals is now deemed a greater risk.

