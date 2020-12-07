A route map for our country to attain a future of clean mobility

However, the drive towards clean mobility should not be focused on personal mobility, otherwise we will end up aggravating issues of congestion and never be able to provide our citizens equitable access to transportation. The focus should not only be on adopting EVs, but also on moving people rather than vehicles, which can be achieved through public transportation and its electrification. To push clean mobility in public transportation, the government has undertaken a number of steps. A fiscal incentive of $1.3 billion has been rolled out to bring an additional 1 million e-two-wheelers and half-a-million e-three-wheelers onto streets. India does not have legacy issues of high car ownership, so it can build the future of transportation on buses and shared mobility. The government has advised states to register vehicles without batteries; it has also done away with the mandatory requirement of spare tyres in cars, which would provide extra space for EV batteries.