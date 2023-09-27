Opinion
A ₹10 pack of Maggi isn’t what it used to be. Neither is the sachet economy
Summary
- Single-use sachets sparked an FMCG revolution when they were first introduced in India, but persistent inflation and environmental concerns now threaten their future
Global food giant Nestle grabbed the headlines last week when it announced it was rolling back the price of the top-selling pack variant of its instant noodle brand Maggi to ₹10 – the same price it charged more than two decades ago.
