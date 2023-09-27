A 10 pack of Maggi isn’t what it used to be. Neither is the sachet economy

The so-called ‘low unit packs’ (LUPs) are critical for Nestle's volumes, with the smallest accounting for a fifth of its sales volumes. During an analyst call on the December quarter results, Nestle India’s chairman and managing director Suresh Narayanan admitted that sales growth fell from 13% to 5% in towns with less than one lakh people. “This is where the pricing action in LUPs, especially in the noodles category, has had an impact," he said. With competitors not following suit with price hikes, Maggi’s volumes saw further erosion, which presumably led to the rollback.