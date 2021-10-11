A safe landing for the Maharaja’s privatization flight

Some argue that Air India would have fetched a better price under the resolution mechanism of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) than through a direct sale of its equity. This is a flawed argument. Under the IBC, the fate of Air India would have been worse. Most of its aircraft were on lease and the airline has been defaulting on payments. In December 2020, a UK court had rebuked Air India for its unpaid dues of over $17.6 million to China Aircraft Leasing Company Ltd (CALC) as part of an aircraft lease agreement for rent and maintenance. If the case had come under the IBC, Section 14 of the Code would have not allowed repossession of the property once a moratorium was declared. This would have been detrimental for preserving the value of the aircraft. It would also have resulted in massive maintenance expenditure. More importantly, under the IBC, such lessors are treated as operational creditors and face a higher risk of a large haircut as part of any resolution plan.