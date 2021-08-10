As much as ₹1.6 trillion has been transferred by the Centre to the bank accounts of farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) since this scheme began in late 2018-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier this week as he released the latest transfer of about ₹19,500 crore to 97.5 million beneficiaries, each entitled to ₹2,000 every four months as income support. A week earlier, Modi had launched e-Rupi, a new digital mechanism that is expected to enable other closely aimed hand-outs. Schools made to compete for education vouchers given free to parents, for example, could raise the quality of schooling. With Aadhaar ready to vouch for who’s who in India, we can even envision widely-aimed welfare: say, a universal basic income (UBI).