Fake news and vaccines have been the focus of distinct kinds of alarm in recent times. Fake news on vaccines has been a worry too. But, in all this, news of possibly fake vaccines must not slip us by. Injections that may just be saline water are not unheard of. They could be placebo shots given as part of a clinical trial to test the efficacy of a covid jab by comparing the infection rate of those who actually got it with that of those who got an inert fluid but did not know it. This is not deception, as such trials use volunteers who must consent to a blind toss-up of getting it or not, and they are eventually told what was injected. Reports, however, have surfaced of jabbed individuals who are unsure what was given because the camp they went to turned out to be a scam. At a time of mass confusion over the process and anxiety over covid, such scandals may call for more than just a police response.

Not too many cases of vax fraud have been reported so far, but we do have a problem. Last week in Mumbai, the police cracked down on a gang of operators said to have held fraudulent vax camps at nine spots, including an upscale housing complex. While some arrests have been made, investigators are yet to work out where exactly the ‘doses’ came from and whether they were genuine or spurious. To that end, the city’s authorities have sent what looked like the serial numbers of seized Covishield vials to its Pune-based maker, Serum Institute of India. The scamsters had posed as representatives of private hospitals. Suspicions arose after beneficiaries received ‘certificates’ bearing the names of different hospitals, and that too with the date, time and location of vaccination wrong. People in other parts of the country have been duped in similar fashion. In Kolkata for example, Mimi Chakraborty, a Member of Parliament and leader of the Trinamool Congress party, took ill a few days after taking a dubious jab, though it’s unclear if the shot was to blame. These instances raise fears of an active black market at work, with injectors of who-knows-what on the prowl across the country, looking to exploit both people and the confusing twists of our vax campaign. If anyone thought the spirit of “nobody is safe till we all are" or the logic of our self-interest in collective safety would prevent vax fraud, it is time for a rethink.

No matter what fluid it has, a jab that one can’t rely on as authentic must qualify as fake. And so news of fake vaccines is even more scandalous than of faux covid drugs. For one, we count on jabs for clinical protection, while much corona therapy is a shot in the dark, with less hope invested in it. For another, therapy is meant to be overseen by a doctor, and usually is, but for a covid jab, a half-hour wait is our only healthcare supervision; a mala fide shot could prove worse. To be sure, the existence of a parallel market might not be a major risk, and law-enforcers on alert to catch hustlers may be all we need. Yet, the risk also challenges the wisdom of having a private market for priced shots. Switching to a fully state-run vax programme, with every dose given free and widely publicized as one’s right, would likely reduce the space available for fraud, as anyone asking for a charge would get caught out. Robust demand for scarce doses and leakage of state supplies, however, could still enable illegal pricing and profits in a black market. Policy must not turn on a dime, but let’s not ignore the peril of fakes either.

