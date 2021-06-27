A scandal of fake jabs that raises a question

Not too many cases of vax fraud have been reported so far, but we do have a problem. Last week in Mumbai, the police cracked down on a gang of operators said to have held fraudulent vax camps at nine spots, including an upscale housing complex. While some arrests have been made, investigators are yet to work out where exactly the ‘doses’ came from and whether they were genuine or spurious. To that end, the city’s authorities have sent what looked like the serial numbers of seized Covishield vials to its Pune-based maker, Serum Institute of India. The scamsters had posed as representatives of private hospitals. Suspicions arose after beneficiaries received ‘certificates’ bearing the names of different hospitals, and that too with the date, time and location of vaccination wrong. People in other parts of the country have been duped in similar fashion. In Kolkata for example, Mimi Chakraborty, a Member of Parliament and leader of the Trinamool Congress party, took ill a few days after taking a dubious jab, though it’s unclear if the shot was to blame. These instances raise fears of an active black market at work, with injectors of who-knows-what on the prowl across the country, looking to exploit both people and the confusing twists of our vax campaign. If anyone thought the spirit of “nobody is safe till we all are" or the logic of our self-interest in collective safety would prevent vax fraud, it is time for a rethink.

