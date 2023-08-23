A scientific temper gave India its Moon triumph3 min read 23 Aug 2023, 10:21 PM IST
Our lunar touchdown was achieved at low cost with utmost energy efficiency, thanks to Isro’s use of gravity and sunlight. This is a triumph of science. Of grey cells over fuel cells
India has done it, made a soft landing on the Moon’s surface, slowing its lander just enough for a gentle touchdown near its south pole, the ‘dark’ part reckoned to hold secrets only a visit could uncover. The lunar dust raised (or puffed up) would be one of many things to be studied by this Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) exploration project. Its 2008 mission had raised the likelihood of finding ice hidden in the craters of Earth’s sole natural satellite. In 2019, Isro’s second launch of this series placed a Made-in-India orbiter around it, but failed to adequately decelerate its lander, which went on to smash in. Tragic as it was, another try was a must, and on 23 August, Chandrayaan 3 delivered sweet redemption of that pledge: Vikram landed on the Moon, ready to release its Pragyan rover to go exploring. While Russia’s Luna-25 had briefly raised talk of a ‘Moon race’ before it crashed, all we had racing in India was our collective pulse as the big moment neared. As the clock struck 6:04pm, exultation filled the air. “It sounds the bugle for a developed India," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing it as historic.