A scientific temper gave India its Moon triumph

India has done it, made a soft landing on the Moon's surface, slowing its lander just enough for a gentle touchdown near its south pole, the 'dark' part reckoned to hold secrets only a visit could uncover. The lunar dust raised (or puffed up) would be one of many things to be studied by this Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) exploration project. Its 2008 mission had raised the likelihood of finding ice hidden in the craters of Earth's sole natural satellite. In 2019, Isro's second launch of this series placed a Made-in-India orbiter around it, but failed to adequately decelerate its lander, which went on to smash in. Tragic as it was, another try was a must, and on 23 August, Chandrayaan 3 delivered sweet redemption of that pledge: Vikram landed on the Moon, ready to release its Pragyan rover to go exploring. While Russia's Luna-25 had briefly raised talk of a 'Moon race' before it crashed, all we had racing in India was our collective pulse as the big moment neared. As the clock struck 6:04pm, exultation filled the air. "It sounds the bugle for a developed India," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing it as historic.

What has long set Isro’s spacefaring efforts apart is cost and energy efficiency, not speed. So it was with this lunar mission, too. Every aspect was timed to minimize the use of earthly fuel and make the most of naturally available sunlight and gravity. The spacecraft’s journey involved getting into an elliptical orbit around the Earth for a ‘sling-shot’ into similar rings around the Moon, all of it closely charted out by finely calculated warps in space-time, those curves of gravity that Einstein had overturned our view of the universe with. The exercise has thus been high on grey matter, low on propulsion, though the rocket’s original lift-off last month did have to burn a heavy-duty mix of fuels on its way up. Solar power has been in play, too. The exploration schedule of 14-15 earth-days, for example, has been set to absorb as much energy from the Sun as we can. There have been learnings aplenty on our way to the Moon. Last time’s weaknesses, as that failure taught scientists, had been fixed and back-ups put in place for the odd malfunction. Vikram’s soft-landing was met with sighs of relief amid all the celebration. And it was done on a budget of just ₹615 crore, as per Isro.

Getting to the south pole region is a leap in itself, as it makes India the first country to make a gentle landing here, but the advancements we hope for lie ahead. The whole idea is to expand the frontiers of human knowledge. Our Moon mission has much to study. From what lunar stuff is composed of and what cosmic radiation it gets, to what seismic activity reveals of its interior and what its thin exosphere implies, there is plenty to learn. The prized scoop, of course, would be a chunk of lunar ice, perhaps an icicle Pragyan would have to scrape. A sample of water up there would be cheer-worthy, as it would open up the possibility of its use for life support as well as the extraction of hydrogen for energy. The idea of a human-inhabited lunar station would get a lease of life. Weeks before lift-off, India had become the world's 27th nation to sign the US-led Artemis Accords on space. America's own Artemis lunar programme, which envisions humans living on the Moon someday, has a budget of $8.1 billion for 2024. It's more ambitious than what we have just achieved, no doubt, but Isro has shown what can be done with less than 1% of that outlay. Thank science.