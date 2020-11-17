A self-reliance dilemma for India to grapple with

Yet, what will work for us in achieving a new balance of competitiveness, and thus a shot at global success, remains hazy. This presents us a dilemma. Should our Atmanirbhar—or self-reliant—approach trace the Chinese formula by expanding the state’s role in our economy? A policy to incentivize a few industries with giveaways could attract global majors looking to diversify value chains and ramp up volumes rolling off domestic assembly lines. The early promise of this is visible in the arena of mobile handsets. But economic history is also littered with cases of chosen state champions hogging a bigger chunk of a country’s resources than market forces would otherwise allow, warping allocative efficiency, raising cost levels—especially if firms are shielded by tariffs from global rivalry—and eventually acting as a drag on economic expansion. Centrally-devised industrial plans, as we learnt from the Soviet experience, could go awry over the years. This risk would be high if transparency is low, special interests get in the way of course corrections, and state planners fail to grasp the preferences of millions who comprise consumer markets. Sure, our shift back from a relatively hands-off state is not very pronounced, at least not so far, but it would be advisable to treat it as an experiment under watch. Likewise, we have good reason to keep our options open on trade pacts like RCEP. Saving some businesses from exposure to external competition by staying aloof could deprive the innovative of access to a vast pan-Asian market. Short-term anxieties must not get the better of long-term benefits.