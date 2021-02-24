A sensible reminder of our principles of justice

Especially notable was the clarity with which the order in Ravi’s favour struck a blow on behalf of our rights to free expression, non- violent dissent and free association, all of which are vital to democracy. “The offence of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of governments," the court said. This is a significant pushback, given the alacrity with which politicians in power tend to brand their critics as “anti-national". Far too often has India’s ruling dispensation sought to conflate the country with itself. The court also extolled those who raise their voice. “Citizens are conscience keepers of government in any democratic nation. They cannot be put behind bars simply because they choose to disagree with state policies," said the order, adding that “an aware and assertive citizenry, in contradistinction with an indifferent or docile citizenry, is indisputably a sign of a healthy and vibrant democracy." As for the absurdity of guilt imputed through association, it clarified that anyone may have interacted with someone of “dubious credentials"; “As long as the engagement/interaction remains within the four corners of law, persons interacting with such persons, ignorantly, innocently, or for that matter even fully conscious of their dubious credentials, cannot be painted with the same hue."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}