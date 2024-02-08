A services-led export strategy holds appeal but only up to a certain point
Summary
- Indian policy can’t afford to focus on service exports at the cost of our current employment-oriented manufacturing thrust. Recent arguments for focusing on high-value services seem far-fetched in their expectation that such exports would act as a growth engine.
The recently announced interim budget resonated with the government’s aim of making India a developed economy by 2047. Instead of going for populist policies, the budget focus on infrastructure and R&D will go a long way in making India a manufacturing hub. The budget has been a confluence of measures aligning with the broad vision of the government to increase the contribution of manufacturing to 25% of GDP by 2025. Greater investment in physical and digital infrastructure will go a long way to make India an important player in global supply chains.