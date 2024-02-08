A services-led export strategy holds appeal but only up to a certain point

Thirdly, and most importantly, the aspect that is paradoxically missed by our fellow economists and is not revealed by traditional trade statistics is the domestic value addition generated by exports of a good or service in a country. When we look at the value added by manufacturing in service exports of India, it is merely around 3% (in 2018 as per the OECD’s TiVA origin of value added in gross exports database). However, value added by services in the manufacturing exports of India increased to around 22% in 2018 from 13% in 1995, indicating the ‘servicification of manufacturing.’ In terms of actual numbers, services embodied and embedded in Indian exports of manufacturing goods have increased more than eight times since 2000. This ‘servicification’ is a global phenomenon, as the same has changed over 3.5 times for the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) since 2000. More and more companies are now using labour services in their processes. Ignoring this trend would only be at our own peril.