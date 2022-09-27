A shaken Congress faces a moment of reckoning

The election of a Congress party president, it had been hoped, would sharpen its leaders’ appetite for power, coax them to get into political jousts of wide impact, renew its pan-India mass appeal and eventually refresh its odds of success. So far, one surprise of this process has been the open defiance of the party high command’s apparent plans shown by Rajasthan legislators loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was seen as interim president Sonia Gandhi’s choice of successor. Clearly, there is plenty of guile left in the party’s state-level chieftains. With funds reportedly in a squeeze and its recent loss of shared power in industry-heavy Maharashtra, every state matters; Rajasthan is one of only two states that India’s grand old party currently has under its rule. But so steep is the Congress party’s broad challenge today that stirrings in Jaipur have not led to a less gloomy diagnosis of its future. After all, for a leader to emerge from a poll that captures opinion within the party, every contestant should have a chance that is uninfluenced by perceptions of the outgoing president’s preference. Unless Gehlot withdraws from the race, rumours of which swirled on Wednesday, this episode could put him on an even keel with other leaders on the ballot, such as former Union minister Shashi Tharoor, in that respect. So it may serve as a race resetter.

