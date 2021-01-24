A Shakespearean take on the Indian economy

The report lays out four causes for optimism. First, our covid curve has ducked a second wave of infections so far. Instead, we have “bent it like Beckham", with year-end active cases down to almost a quarter of their September peak, even as our rate of recovery stays high and that of mortality low. Second, government expenditure rose a dramatic 48.3% in November from a year earlier, after shrinking for four consecutive months. Capital spending, in particular, expanded almost 250%, thanks in large part to the Centre’s stimulus efforts. Third, merchandise imports snapped a nine-month downtrend to show a 7.6% rise in December. And fourth, bank credit growth has gone above the 6% mark for the first time in two quarters. This rate is not very strong, but is a positive sign all the same. Recent readings of our purchasing managers’ indices, viewed alongside all-time high GST revenues last month, lend the bulletin’s sunny outlook credence, for they suggest more than just a spring-back of repressed demand. Plus, consumer confidence is headed back up from a crevice, supply chains have linked up again, and business gloom has begun to lift. All this could explain why the report spies a possibility of double-digit expansion in 2021-22 after a high single-digit contraction this fiscal year. If that happens, we would have lost only two years to the pandemic.

