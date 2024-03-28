A shrunken world of schools will impact India’s future leadership

From the windows of our classroom, we could see trains passing. The railway line was more than a kilometre away, but down on a slope, with nothing to obstruct our view. Spotting the Tamil Nadu Express (it was the fastest on the route) was the high point, and its distinctive red colour a giveaway. We could also make out the Grand Trunk Express. Even in 1978, that was one of the busiest train routes, connecting the north with the south. There were too many passenger and goods trains to be identified, but we would try to count the number of wagons and coaches.