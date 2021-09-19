A signal to China from America and two of its oldest major allies

The announcement of this major pact comes against the backdrop of a disastrous withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan that had raised widespread doubts across the Indo-Pacific about the credibility of American commitments in the region. Washington’s latest move will go some way in assuaging these concerns, as it ties America even more closely to Australia’s security mapping. It also highlights an American willingness to take a strategic approach in working collectively with its allies in the Indo-Pacific, as it seems more willing than ever to enhance their defence potential through the sharing of highly-sensitive defence technology, something the US had been reluctant to do in the past. There seems to be a realistic appraisal in Washington now about the abilities of its partners and the help they need in standing up to their growing regional challenges.