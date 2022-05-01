A silicon waste alert for our creaky power sector

No doubt, the current crisis is about a coal shortage. This source of energy drives turbines that add up to over half our total capacity, but stocks at power plants fell to barely nine days’ worth last week, well below the 24-day level they’re supposed to keep. This just-in-time model has seen trip-ups galore and was pushed upon them by two big factors. First, a spring-back in demand from pre-covid peaks that traced a revival in the Indian economy, even as extra power was guzzled by an early AC season amid record temperatures. Second, the Ukraine war made prices of coal spike, as heat extracted from it can plug global energy gaps left by war-led clamps on Russian oil and gas. As Indian coal importers looked to domestic sources, local stuff fell short. From mines to furnaces has long been a long-winded process marked by the logistical lethargy typical of state-run links—like railway carriage—in any supply chain. But, if the system’s response to all the flux of 2022 was too lax, behind it also lay a heap of coal bills unpaid by power utilities in major states. Most distributors are state-run entities that are strapped for cash and stretched out of shape by a statist status quo at the usage end of the market, where theft and freebies are rife and subsidy-transfer delays from state coffers are routine. The Centre’s recent fiscal incentive for states to fix utilities, plug leaks and charge properly (with ‘smartmeters’) was the most recent rescue effort after its Uday plan of 2015 proved a damp squib, but cash flows remain too sluggish to act as market signals. As the mercury soars ever higher, the wait for demand to get a supply response could stretch on endlessly. Such is the disconnect.