Opinion
A silver lining for India in Pakistan's political drama replay
Summary
- Over the past decade, even as Pakistan's diplomatic capital and global relevance have shrunk, New Delhi’s have only increased
The people of Pakistan appear to have spoken – if not resoundingly enough, at least loudly – against the army's overwhelming dominance in the country's politics.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more