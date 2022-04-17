A six-point agenda for India to raise its trade competitiveness

Thirdly, we must promote more fair competition by implementing the draft National Competition Policy. Among other things, the policy advocates a level-playing field for all actors, thus promoting economic democracy. It also encompasses Ease of Doing Business (EODB); i.e. removing entry barriers, for which the department for promotion of industry and internal trade has prepared a comparative index across states. Those that have done well on EODB are found to be creating more jobs. The only problem is that it doesn’t talk about running a business smoothly. The inspector raj continues in most areas, extracting its pound of flesh from businesses and thus hiking their costs. To counter this, we need a strong anti-corruption law with provisions of disgorgement so that perpetrators can’t get away with ill-gotten wealth.

