A skin-tone bias lingers from the early days of photographic technology
Summary
- Old orthochromatic photo films had a technical flaw traceable to a socio-cultural context that favoured lighter skin. Today, AI may help resolve a bias that has survived into the digital era of facial recognition.
As an amateur photographer, I have long been interested in the interplay of light while making images, especially of the human face. I had long thought that the medium of film, which I used from the 1980s and through the first decade of the 21st century, and the digital sensors I used thereafter were unbiased recorders of light (or the lack thereof) and of colours and their interaction with light.