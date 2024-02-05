A skin-tone bias lingers from the early days of photographic technology

Initially, photographic films were orthochromatic, sensitive to blue and green light but blind to red. This technical limitation meant that lighter skins were rendered in more flattering tones, while darker skins appeared unnaturally dark and lacked detail. The fact that “white" skin isn’t really white but is a form of pink meant that this (lighter) tone of red was not reproduced faithfully on orthochromatic film. Dyer highlights how these early photographic biases were not merely technical flaws, but were embedded in a socio-cultural context that favoured lighter skin. Early photographers found ways to correct for this, including by using heavy make-up on their human subjects as well as carbon arc lights instead of natural light, which made fair complexions appear “whiter." Dyer also attributes a colonial bias to it, with non-Caucasians seen as “the other." This was perpetuated by film development processes that catered to Caucasian subjects. “Shirley cards," used by photo labs to calibrate skin tones, featured a Caucasian woman to set standards for colour balance and contrast, but it did not account for a diverse range of skin tones.