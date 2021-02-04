A space sector bull run is no longer just a pie in the sky

The US private space sector does not depend entirely on its Office of Management and Budget. It caters to Nasa’s civilian, Pentagon’s military and other domestic and international commercial contracts. Since the sector has steady business, its finances do not depend on venture capital, nor even revenue inflows. Major corporations raise money through space-themed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on stock exchanges. The S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since October 2018. The Procure Space ETF has been on Nasdaq since November 2019. Both ETFs have holding companies from the industries of rocket and satellite making, operations and services, ground-segment technologies, satellite imagery and telecom. Privatization enabled this. India must prepare for the day when shares of large space companies are publicly traded.