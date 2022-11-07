A start-up solution to stubble-burning can save Delhi

It might not be very tough to devise a machine that can remove, at scale and at speed, the plant stubs that remain after a harvester has done its job. If a machine could do only this, it would be put to work only twice or thrice a year, after each harvest. That would mean heavy capital investment on an army of machines that lie unused most of the time and demand maintenance expenditure as well. So, it would make sense to design an attachment to a machine already in use, such as a tractor, or a truck, that would perform the job of uprooting the stubble and collecting it as the machine moves over the field. Another solution is to design a machine that could clear not just even-sized, evenly-spaced plant stubs on a level field but also any kind of undergrowth of a reasonable size on uneven ground. Such machines would find use off cultivated fields round the year, and so would lock in less capital.