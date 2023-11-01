A steep duty drop could rev up India’s EV market
It is good that the government is considering an import duty slash. Greater exposure to global rivalry would help turn Indian EV makers globally competitive at an early stage
There may be hope for a resolution in negotiations between American EV-maker Tesla and India’s government. On Wednesday, Mint reported that the government is considering slashing its import duty on electric vehicles (EVs). As opposed to the 70% import duty levied on cars priced below $40,000, a new national EV policy could lower that threshold to $25,000-35,000 and the tariff rate to 15-30% for this segment. At that band’s lower end, EVs imported as road-ready units would be at par with car assembly kits that face lower tariffs. There will be conditions, though: importers availing of the slashed rate will need to begin manufacturing in India over the next two-three years. If they fail to meet their end of the bargain, the Centre would claw back the import benefits extended. This seems a pragmatic middle path. By not eliminating the duty entirely, as Tesla has been arguing for, it would get some revenue and not make too drastic a shift, instead setting the stage for an experiment with space for recalibration either way. The basic idea, of course, is to get Tesla in.