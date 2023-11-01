A steep duty drop could rev up India’s EV market

There may be hope for a resolution in negotiations between American EV-maker Tesla and India’s government. On Wednesday, Mint reported that the government is considering slashing its import duty on electric vehicles (EVs). As opposed to the 70% import duty levied on cars priced below $40,000, a new national EV policy could lower that threshold to $25,000-35,000 and the tariff rate to 15-30% for this segment. At that band’s lower end, EVs imported as road-ready units would be at par with car assembly kits that face lower tariffs. There will be conditions, though: importers availing of the slashed rate will need to begin manufacturing in India over the next two-three years. If they fail to meet their end of the bargain, the Centre would claw back the import benefits extended. This seems a pragmatic middle path. By not eliminating the duty entirely, as Tesla has been arguing for, it would get some revenue and not make too drastic a shift, instead setting the stage for an experiment with space for recalibration either way. The basic idea, of course, is to get Tesla in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is likely that America’s EV major would be tempted to test the Indian market for demand. Should large enough volumes appear in its viewfinder on the horizon, it would want to start rolling EVs off local assembly lines. If it has been a little skittish so far, it is probably because it senses little beyond prestige-buy appeal at prices inflated by a 70% tariff. Tesla’s cars are pricey, and even though it may launch cheaper models, it would still not be a mass-market player here. With low-tariff imports, it could attract luxury car buyers and look to scale its game up over the years. Right now, the bulk of India’s four-wheeler EV action is at lower price points, the zone that Tata Motors has done well in. Last year, the electric four-wheeler market clocked 33,000 units in sales. This year, that number is expected to more than double, a pace of growth that promises to bring economies of scale within the reach of dominant EV sellers. What could give this story extra sparkle is some frisson at the upper-end as well, where luxury marques have begun going electric in line with their global conversion strategies.

That the Centre might be ready to reduce its currently high levels of protection for our car market, even if just for EVs, should cue a broad policy relook at what works best. If our big goal is to move domestic sales rapidly from fossil-fuel guzzlers to cleaner vehicles, a subsidy spur is not enough. EVs should attract switchovers primarily by virtue of low-cost production. Domestic industries that are shielded by steep import barriers, as our automobile industry broadly is, tend to have a higher cost base than the world average. In contrast, exposure to global rivalry, as barrier-free imports cause, would push domestic producers to turn globally competitive by cranking out better cars at lower prices to compete with every player on Earth. While this might be too disruptive for our old-tech auto sector, a rapidly emerging segment like EVs whose cost dynamics differ in key ways could offer a clean slate for an open-market trial run. The fact that we have fairly low-priced EVs on our roads (as does China), coupled with a big discovery of lithium reserves that could translate into a battery advantage, suggests that a global edge could plausibly be achieved at an early stage of a worldwide transition. Can India be a global EV hub? It’s worth a try. Perhaps Indian brands can take on EVs that sell much cheaper than Tesla internationally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

