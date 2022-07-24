A sterling mess that Britain needs to find a way out of4 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 11:36 PM IST
A persistently poor showing on productivity explains a long trend of the British pound’s weakness
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s chaotic government, and its equally chaotic collapse two weeks ago, are not the only source of panic in the UK nowadays. There is growing anxiety about the exchange rate of the British pound as well.