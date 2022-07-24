A sterling mess that Britain needs to find a way out of

But sterling’s decline is almost surely not over. Moreover, the pound is often an indicator of Britain’s economic problems. Four times in the last century, sterling crises have exposed the economy’s fault lines. The 1931 crisis took place against the backdrop of a crushing 21% unemployment rate. There was much discussion back then of whether high joblessness reflected Britain’s poor productivity performance or the global depression. In fact, it reflected both. The crux of the matter was that with unemployment at stratospheric levels, the Bank of England (BoE) couldn’t countenance higher interest rates to support sterling when chronic budget deficits and reports of a mutiny in the Atlantic Fleet created a crisis of confidence. Currency speculators knew it, so they pounced, driving the pound off the gold standard.