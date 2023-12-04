A strong social capital is a prerequisite for cohesive climate action

Robert Putnam, the American social scientist who developed the idea, discovered that diversity diminishes social capital. People hunker down, become less trusting and less cooperative when they encounter people who are different from them. Within Indian society, teeming as it is with jati, ethnic, linguistic, vocational and class divisions, the sense of common community is restrictive. When we say ‘we’, it seldom means the whole city, state or population. It mostly means ‘my family’, ‘my community’, ‘my group’ or at best ‘my neighbourhood.’ This is the likely reason why public property in India—toilets, parks, buildings and cityscapes—is in bad shape. We Indians overexploit, underinvest and under-maintain our public spaces because our sense of common community is inadequate. Ambedkar nailed it when he warned that “How can people divided into several thousands of castes be a nation? The sooner we realise that we are not as yet a nation in the social and psychological sense of the word, the better for us." We can symbolically become Bangalorean from time to time, for instance by cheering for RCB in T20 cricket, but the number of Bangaloreans in the civic, ‘social and psychological’ senses are too few to take a city-wide view. The city’s bad infrastructure, terrible traffic and apathetic governance are the inevitable consequences of that.

