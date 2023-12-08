A Supreme Court ruling has given personal insolvency a fresh start in India

A further challenge was mounted at the SC on the constitutional validity of Sections 95 to 100 of the IBC. Its focus was the appointment and role of a resolution professional (RP) before adjudicatory hearings by the National Company Law Tribunal or Debt Recovery Tribunal (NCLT/DRT). The RP is required to recommend whether to admit or reject the application, after which the NCLT/DRT makes a judicial determination of the appropriate choice. The main grounds of that attack were: (a) violation of natural justice on account of a lack of debt determination by a judicial body and no hearing being offered before an RP’s appointment; (b) invasion of privacy, since the RP is empowered to seek information from third parties; and (c)personal insolvency being distinct from corporate in the context of RP appointment and a hearing before the admission of an application. The SC dismissed the challenge in Dilip B. Jiwrajka vs Union of India. Some of the key findings are: